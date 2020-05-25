U'khand Forest Dept releases report on conservation of plant species

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 25 (ANI): The research wing of Uttarakhand Forest Department on Sunday released a report on the biggest successful conservation programme of plant species of the State.

According to an official release, it was one of biggest conservation programmes of plant species of the country in which 1,145 plant species including many endangered, rare, threatened and endemic species of tree, herb, shrub, bamboo, cane, orchid, fern, grass were conserved.

Sanjiv Chaturvedi, Chief Conservator of Forests, said that Alpine flowers have been conserved and for the first time even lower plant species like moss, lichen, algae were conserved and documented.

"This is first such exhaustive report on conservation status, endemism, scientific details and location, number of such plants at various research sites of the state spread across 8 research ranges of the state," reads the statement.

Species conserved include Brahmakamal, Chandan, Ashwagandha, Sanjeevani, Chitrak, Brahmin, Bhojpatra, Badri, tulsi, Tejpaat, Kumaon palm, Satavari, Kutki, Salaampaanja, Kalmegh, Krishna Vat, etc. It includes around 400 medicinal plants as well. (ANI)

