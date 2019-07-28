U'khand: Four Kaanwariyas killed after boulder fell on their car

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:00 IST

Karnataka: Speaker's decision to disqualify 14 MLAs a violation...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar on Sunday said that the decision of Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 14 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs in one go is the violation of the Supreme Court's order, which says that the Speaker must have taken a call on the