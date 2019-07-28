Tehri Garhwal [Uttarakhand], July 28 (ANI): At least four people were killed after a boulder fell on their vehicle near Bagaddhar in Tehri Garhwal district on Saturday.
The incident took place at NH 94 (Rishikesh-Gangotri) when a boulder fell on the car carrying 'Kanwariyas'.
Injured were rushed to a hospital.
State Disaster Response Fund (SDPF) is carrying out the rescue operation. (ANI)
U'khand: Four Kaanwariyas killed after boulder fell on their car
ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:10 IST
