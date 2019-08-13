U'khand: Ganga flowing close to danger mark at Rishikesh

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Amid incessant rainfall in several parts of Uttarakhand, the Ganges on Monday was flowing close to the danger mark of 339.50 metres at Rishikesh, putting the administration in the temple town on alert.

Other major rivers such as Bhagirathi and Alaknanda in the state were flowing above the danger mark for the past several days, officials said. Due to this, areas adjacent to the rivers have become vulnerable to landslides.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Uttarakhand including the Kumaun region, which has been put on orange alert.

Six people were killed on Monday following a cloudburst in Chamoli's Ghat area, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) had said.

According to the officials, three deaths were reported from Lakhee village, while two persons lost their lives in Banjbagar village. Another death was reported from Auli village, they had said, adding that several houses were washed away. (ANI)

