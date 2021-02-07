U'khand glacier burst: Cabinet Secy reviews situation, directs concerned agencies to extend all assistance to state

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): After reviewing the situation arising out of the natural disaster in Uttarakhand caused by the glacial burst, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday directed the concerned agencies to work in close co-ordination and extend all requisite assistance to the state administration.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under the chairmanship of the Cabinet Secretary emphasised the need to account for all missing persons and ensure that those trapped in the tunnel are rescued at the earliest, according to a press release.

Gauba directed that surveillance should be maintained till rescue efforts are completed and the situation returns to normalcy.

The Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Om Prakash briefed the Committee through video conference on the ground situation as well as the actions taken by them after the incident to evacuate people and to contain the damage caused by the flooding due to the glacial burst.

The glacial burst led to the rising of water levels in the river Rishiganga, which washed away the Rishiganga small hydro project of 13.2 megawatt, he said.

The flash flood also affected the downstream hydro project of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) at Tapovan on the river Dhauliganga, which is a tributary of the river Alaknanda. However, there is no danger of downstream flooding, and the rise in water level has been contained, as per the information given by the Central Water Commission (CWC) to the state officials. "There is also no threat to the neighbouring villages," the CWC said.

The concerned agencies of the Centre and the State were asked to keep a strict vigil on the situation, and a team from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), who monitor avalanches, is being flown in for surveillance and reconnaissance.

The Managing Director of NTPC has been asked to reach the affected site immediately, according to the release.

A total of two teams of NDRF are en route and three additional teams have been flown in from Hindon which will reach the spot later in the night. More than 200 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel are on the spot, and one column and Engineering Task Force (ETF) of Army, with all rescue equipment, have been deployed, it added.

Moreover, Navy divers are being flown in and aircraft and helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) are on standby.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed during the meeting that there is no rainfall warning in the region for the next two days. (ANI)



