U'khand glacier burst: CM Rawat announces financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to kin of deceased

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to kin of those who lost their lives due to the glacial burst in Chamoli.

Addressing a press conference, Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to kin of the deceased."

As it was the last day of the week (Sunday), fortunately many workers from Uttarakhand were on week off today, he added.

Nearly 180 sheep and goats were believed to have been swept away in the flash flood, said Rawat adding five locals including three shepherds and two women who were cutting grass had lost their lives in the disaster.

"We are assuming that around 125 people are missing. The number can be higher," Rawat said. He added that the government has all the needed assistance to handle the situation for now.

Talking about the cause of the disaster, the Chief Minister said experts can tell the reason behind the glacier outburst, adding the government is focusing on saving the lives of people and the rescue operation.

ITBP personnel carried rescued persons on stretchers to the nearest road.



Meanwhile, the Indian Army has reached the spot, a team of NDRF that has reached Dehradun is en route to Chamoli, he said, adding that a team of 60 SDRF personnel with equipment has reached the spot.

A team of doctors also reached the site of the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called twice and assured all possible help, Rawat said adding that he also got calls from Home Minister Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind regarding the same.

Rawat said, "Businessman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani called me and said that he is sending a team from their foundation and assured all possible help to the state. Patanjali Yogpeeth said that they will take care of children who lost their parents in the tragic incident and for any possible help,"

The Chief Minister also took stock of the current situation with officials in the disaster control room at the secretariat on his return to Dehradun after visiting the affected areas of Raini and Tapovan in the Chamoli district.

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

At least nine bodies have been recovered near the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) site in the Tapovan area on February 7, said Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General, S S Deswal in the afternoon.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash told ANI that more than 100 casualties are feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has been monitoring the situation. (ANI)