U'khand glacier burst: Rishikesh-Joshimath-Mana road reopened for traffic

"The Rishikesh-Joshimath-Mana road which was blocked at Hathipahad due to flash flood in Dhauli Ganga has been reopened for traffic by Border Roads Organisation by late afternoon today after quick road clearance operation. Several BRO teams are in the area for relief operations," said a BRO statement.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has rescued 12 people who were trapped in the tunnel near the Tapovan area following a glacier burst in the Chamoli district.

The ITBP was carrying out the rescue operation at the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli to rescue trapped people. At least nine bodies have been recovered from the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) site in the Tapovan area, informed SS Deswal, Director General, ITBP.

"It is suspected that around 100 workers were at the site out of which, 9-10 dead bodies have been recovered from the river," he said.



Meanwhile, seven Navy diving teams are on standby for the flash flood relief operations in the state, said the Navy officials.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the glacial burst.

Addressing a press conference, Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased."

As it was the last day of the week (Sunday), fortunately, many workers from Uttarakhand were on week off today, he added.

Nearly 180 sheep and goats were believed to have been swept away in the flash flood, said Rawat adding five locals including three shepherds and two women who were cutting grass had lost their lives in the disaster.

"We are assuming that around 125 people are missing. The number can be higher," Rawat said. He added that the government has all the needed assistance to handle the situation for now. (ANI)

