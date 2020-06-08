U'khand govt grants exemption in surcharge on electricity to dharamshalas

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday announced an exemption of three months in interest and surcharge on electricity to dharamshalas.

Various categories of electricity consumers were earlier given exemption in interest and surcharge during the lockdown period.

"Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced exemption of three months fixed charges of electricity to Dharamshalas. Earlier hotels, restaurants, Dhabas, etc. were exempted from three months fixed electricity charge from April to June when Dharamshalas were not included," said Chief Minister's Office in a statement.

The announcement to waive the fixed charges of electricity has brought a huge relief to the Dharamshalas as the burden will be borne by the state government. (ANI)