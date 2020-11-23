U'khand govt to scrap escape channel status to Har ki Pauri

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 23 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government would scrap the order that gave escape channel status to stretch of the Ganga at Har ki Pauri where pilgrims take a bath, according to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday.

Ahead of meeting with Akhara Parishad regarding Haridwar Kumbh in the year 2021, Rawat said unhindered flow of the Ganga will be maintained there.



The chief minister said a notification regarding the matter will be issued soon.

As per the Chief Minister's office, Rawat said that decision was taken in consideration of the long-standing demand of Ganga Sabha and the public about freeing the Har-Ki-Pauri area from the escape channel.

"It is also a symbol of faith and trust, and keeping the public sentiments in mind, this decision was taken," the chief minister said. (ANI)

