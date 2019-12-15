U'khand: Heavy rain, snowfall cripple life in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Heavy rain and snowfall in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand have adversely affected the lives of people here.

Several roads and highways, including the Gangotri and Yamunotri National Highways, were blocked due to snow on Saturday.

Heavy snowfall at Radi Top has also disrupted the link between the villages and the administrative headquarters. In several villages, the supply of electricity and water has been disrupted for three days now.

Snow clearing operations have begun on the Yamunotri highway and National Highway - 94 from Radi Top.

The district administration is on high alert in view of the weather conditions in the district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had observed rain and thundershowers at most places over Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. (ANI)

