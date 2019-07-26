U'khand: Heavy rain washes away 8 houses in Haldwani

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): At least eight houses were washed away in waterlogging and heavy flow of water triggered by heavy rains in Haldwani of Uttarakhand that also caused huge loss of property in the area.

Additional Deputy Magistrate (ADM) Haldwani, Vivek Rai, said on Friday "The Kalsiya Nallah comes from the mountainous area, its catchment area received heavy rainfall and there was also some silting in the Nallah due to which there was some portion of land which got washed away in the rising water leading to damages in around 8 houses."

Talking about the safety measures and relief work undertaken for the affected families he said, "The people have been advised to stay away from houses which have developed cracks and the affected people were taken to a school or to their relatives. We will also take further measures to ensure safety."

Locals however alleged that the administration has not done enough to help them and accused them of being lazy. He added that the incident which occurred last night was due to the negligence of the leaders.

"We have to stay awake the whole night as we are afraid of what might occur during the night. Despite our repeated requests to the local leaders, they have not done anything to help us. This incident which occurred has forced more than 10 families to be dependent on their relatives," Mohammad Asim, a local resident, said. (ANI)

