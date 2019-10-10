U'khand: Hemkund Sahib closes for winters

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The portals of sacred Sikh pilgrimage place Hemkund Sahib were closed for winters on Thursday.

The Gurdwara is located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Around 2.5 lakh people visited the Sikh shrine in Garhwal Himalayas this year.

The gates of the Gurdwara will be reopened in May 2020. It is located beside a lake and it is believed that the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh had meditated at the site. (ANI)

