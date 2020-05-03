U'khand higher education vice-chairperson presents flowers to LPG cylinder delivery boys for their role in combat against COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 3 (ANI): Deepti Rawat, Vice-Chairperson of Uttarakhand Higher Education, on Saturday presented two LPG cylinder delivery boys with roses while lauding them for not just delivering cylinder to the customers but also making people aware of the precautions that are necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

After delivering cylinder to Rawat's residence, the boys, instead of leaving for next customer, told her, "Four points need to be kept in mind to prevent the spread of coronavirus: wear a face mask, download Aarogya Setu App for any information on coronavirus, wash your hands and maintain social distance."

The dedicated work by two LPG delivery boys during the coronavirus outbreak surprised Rawat. She acknowledged them for taking up the duty of not only delivering the cylinders but also making people aware of the necessary precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

