U'khand IFS officer deputation case: Secretary Leena Nandan tenders apology to CAT, next hearing on May 22

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], April 26 (ANI): Leena Nandan, secretary in the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC) has tendered "unconditional apology" before the Nainital bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in the matter of deputation of Uttarakhand cadre IFS officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi.

An affidavit filed by Leena Nandan on March 24th says, "Deponent has the highest regard for the majesty of this hon'ble Tribunal if however, this Hon'ble Tribunal comes to any other conclusion the deponent tenders her unconditional apology at the very outset."

The matter pertains to deputation request of Sanjiv Chaturvedi, an IFS officer of 2002 batch of Uttarakhand Cadre, into institution of Lokpal in Central Government, which was forwarded by Government of Uttarakhand to MoEF & CC, in December 2019. However, in view of no action, officer filed petition before Nainital Bench of CAT, in February 2020.



On September 1st, last year, CAT issued direction to Secretary, MoEF & CC to decide his case within a period of eight weeks. However, by way of order passed on October 3rd, last year, the order was passed by a Director rank officer, in the Ministry.

On petition of Chaturvedi, on February 20th, this year, Tribunal issued Contempt notices to Leena Nandan, saying that, "From perusal of the judgment dated 1.9.2022 passed is evident that this Tribunal had directed the respondent No. 1 to decide the representation of the applicant but respondent No.1 has not passed any order whereas the order dated 3rd October 2022 has been passed by the Director (IFS), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Therefore, we are of the opinion that as per the direction of this Tribunal, representation of the applicant must be decided by respondent No.1".

Delhi HC has now listed the matter for further hearing on May 22. (ANI)

