U'khand: Issue related to fee of J-K students in Dehradun institute resolved

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): The issue related to non-payment of dues and low attendance of students from Jammu and Kashmir in Baba Farid Institute of Technology, Dehradun, post abrogation of Article 370 has been resolved.

"After the intervention of HRD Minister, officials of Uttarakhand inspected the College. After the intervention of the Union Minister, Uttarakhand government formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter," an official statement in this regard said on Tuesday.

"The committee went to Baba Farid Institute of Technology, talked to all the sides and found that a Rs 30, 40, 60 was collected from three students as fine for late deposit of fees only in Baba Farid Institute of Technology, Dehradun and in other institutions, no such fees were collected from Kashmiri students," it added.

Centre had in August this year announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

