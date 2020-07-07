U'khand: ITBP personnel rescue jawans after Army truck falls in roadside ditch in Auli

Auli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 6 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel from Mountaineering and Skiing Institute, ITBP in Auli rescued two jawans here after an Army truck fell in a roadside ditch on Monday.

The personnel waded through the dense forest area to rescue the injured Army personnel.

Both injured soldiers have been evacuated to Joshimath and are currently undergoing treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

