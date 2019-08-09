U'khand: Kedarnath highway closed due to landslides

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Several passengers en route to Kedarnath temple were stranded on the Kedarnath Highway on Friday after heavy rainfall and landslides in the region led to its closure.

Meanwhile, people residing in the banks of Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers were evacuated on Thursday night as both rivers are flowing above the danger mark.

Flood victims have been lodged in relief camps set up across the district.

Floodwater gushed into houses and shops in Agastyamuni area, and many parked vehicles were buried under the debris due to landslides.

In another incident, a house in Silli area was completely damaged and cattle in the area were rescued on Thursday night. (ANI)

