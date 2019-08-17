U'khand: Landslide cripples vehicular movement on Gangotri Highway

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Gangotri Highway near Army camp in Harshil area here was closed on Saturday due to a landslide following heavy rainfall in the area.

The highway was shut after boulders fell on the road blocking traffic on both sides. No injuries have been reported so far.

The Border Road Organisation (BRO) is conducting road clearance operation and have deployed 30 personnel to complete the work as soon as possible. (ANI)

