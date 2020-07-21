U'khand: Locals carry patient on makeshift stretcher as roads remain blocked

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 21 (ANI): With roads in Munsiyari area of Pithoragarh district blocked due to landslides and rains on Sunday, locals are facing difficulty in taking their dear ones to the nearest hospital for treatment.

A patient was seen being carried on a makeshift stretcher made of wooden logs by villagers in the area, because of the blockage of roads.

Relief operations continue in the area, two days after cloud burst and heavy rains led to the death of three people, while eight had gone missing.

On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had warned against laxity in rescue operations.

"Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat has instructed the Pithoragarh District Magistrate that there should not be any laxity in relief and rescue work. He has also asked to provide relief funds to the affected people. Two teams of SDRF are engaged in relief and rescue operations" the CM office had said. (ANI)

