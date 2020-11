Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 7 (ANI): Around 20 people got injured here at a sweet shop in the Manglaur area after an LPG cylinder exploded on Saturday.



Soon after the explosion, the injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital in Roorkee.

"Injured people were referred to the civil hospital in Roorkee. No casualties reported," said, Senthil Avoodai K Raj, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)