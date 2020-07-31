U'khand: Narrow escape for Dharchula MLA as he slips while crossing flooded river

Dharchula (Uttarakhand) [India], July 31(ANI): Uttarakhand Congress MLA Harish Dhami had a narrow escape on Thursday after he slipped while crossing a flooded rivulet in Dharchula area of Pithoragarh.

The incident occurred when the Dharchula MLA was on a visit to the Pithoragarh district. He met with the locals, interacted with them and took stock of their grievances, officials said.

While on his way to visit the flood-ravaged areas filled with muck, stones and debris in the Bagapani Tehsil, he was crossing a rivulet when he slipped and fell. He escaped with minor injuries after his party workers accompanying him managed to get him out of the rivulet. He was shifted to an army hospital for treatment.

Early this week, four houses and two vehicles were swept away by floods in the Lumti rivulet. (ANI)

