U'khand: One dead, five injured after accident at powerhouse in Chamoli

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): One person was killed while five others were injured in an accident at a powerhouse on Kalp Ganga River in Joshimath area here on Saturday.

"One person died, while five others were injured, of which three are in critical condition. All injured were admitted to CHC Joshimath hospital," said Revenue Officer Chandrashekhar Vashisth.

According to the initial investigation, a pipe had burst at the Jal Power Corporation Limited powerhouse owing to the heavy pressure of water due to overflow.

"Out of the five injured, three are in critical condition, with injuries on their heads, eyes and some fractures. Two are bring treated while the three in critical condition are being referred because we don't have the required doctors," said Dr Sanjay Kumar.

An investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

