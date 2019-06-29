U'khand: Over 1,000 monkeys sterilised to curb menace

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], June 29 (ANI): Over 1,000 monkeys were sterilised at Ranibagh Wildlife Transit Rescue Centre of Nainital Forest Department, to curb monkey menace in the region.

"As Haldwani reels under the grip of monkey menace, Uttarakhand forest department authorities are working in this direction in order to find a solution. Sterilisation of over 1,000 monkeys has been performed successfully in this regard, at Ranibagh's modern rescue centre," said Forest department personnel Dr Parag Madhukar Dhakate.

"We'll soon be constructing another rescue centre for monkeys, near Haldwani's eastern forest division. It's specially being constructed to sterilise monkeys in that region and reduce the terror of monkeys in Haldwani" he added.

As soon as the central zoo authority permits construction of another rescue centre, the forest department will start working in this direction, Dhakate said. (ANI)

