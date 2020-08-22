U'khand Police again questions BJP MLA Mahesh Negi over sexual harassment complaint

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police questioned BJP MLA Mahesh Negi, who is accused of sexual harassment by a woman, again on Saturday.

The woman's husband was also called in for questioning by the police team.

Negi was earlier questioned by the police on Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anuj Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that some documents provided by the BJP MLA are being examined.

He also said that the police is looking at the case through every possible angle and added that the demand for DNA test raised by the woman will also be included in the investigation in the coming days.

Earlier on Thursday, Uttarakhand president Bansidhar Bhagat said that if party Negi was found guilty in the police investigation then immediate action would be taken against him.

"We have demanded a fair inquiry into the matter. The wife of MLA complained earlier that her husband was being blackmailed for a ransom of Rs 5 crores. The MLA is also alleging that he's being framed by his competitors. We have asked the MLA to give his statement to the Police. We have also demanded a fair investigation from the Police. If the MLA is found guilty in investigation, then strict action will be taken against him immediately," said Bhagat.

On the matter of the woman who filed the complaint alleging a threat to her life from the MLA, Bhagat negated the allegation and said the police can provide her protection if there is any need for it.

Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar had earlier said that the wife of the BJP MLA has filed an FIR alleging blackmail by the woman.

The woman, who levelled the allegation, had earlier released a video in which she said that the BJP MLA had a physical relationship with her for two years. She had also said that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA as it doesn't match that of her husband. (ANI)

