U'khand police arrests 351 people for lockdown violation

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 25 (ANI): A total of 38 cases were registered and 351 people were arrested for violating the lockdown rules, said the Uttarakhand Police on Saturday.

A total of 24,342 vehicles have been challaned, 5203 vehicles have been seized under the MV Act so far.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand has 48 COVID-19 cases of which, 25 patients have recovered.

The lockdown, which was supposed to end on April 14, has been extended till May 3 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

No fatalities due to the virus have been reported in the state, as of Saturday.

With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The total cases are inclusive of 5,209 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 779 deaths. At present, there are 18,953 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)