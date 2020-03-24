U'khand Police catches lockdown violators, click their photos with pamphlet reading 'enemy of society'

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Taking a strict action against the lockdown violators, Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday caught people venturing out on streets of Karanprayag city here and clicked their pictures with a pamphlet reading -- "I am enemy of the society, I won't stay inside my home, I want to spread coronavirus."

During the lockdown, the people who were unnecessarily roaming in Karanprayag were caught by the police.

To teach them a lesson, police personnel handed them a pamphlet which states, "I am enemy of the society, I won't stay inside my home, I want to spread coronavirus", and posted it on social media.

Sweta Choubey, SP City Dehradun, said that the police is strictly following the lockdown and taking action against the violators under Sections 151 and 188 under the Indian Penal Code.

She said that strict action is also being taken against rumour mongers.

Earlier in the day, the state government decided to take over control of all private hospitals which have 100 or more beds and reserve 25 percent of these for COVID-19 patients.

"The Trivendra Singh Rawat government has decided to reserve 25 percent of beds in these private medical facilities for suspected COVID-19 patients," a statement by the government said.

According to the ICMR, 471 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of cases worldwide has surpassed 3,30,000, while the number of deaths has exceeded 14,000. (ANI)

