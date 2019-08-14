U'khand: Police distribute relief materials in Chamoli

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Jawans and officers of Uttarakhand Police on Wednesday distributed clothes, blankets and edible items amongst the displaced persons due to the cloudburst incident in the region.

The cloudburst on Monday claimed the lives of six people in the area according to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

According to the officials, three deaths were reported from Lakhee village, while two persons lost their lives in Banjbagar village.

Another death was reported from Auli village, they said, adding that several houses were washed away following the cloudburst.

Search and rescue operations in the area were carried out by the SDRF. (ANI)

