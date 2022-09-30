U'khand police to launch month-long campaign to arrest wanted criminals

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 30 (ANI): On the direction of Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand police is all set to start a one-month special campaign from October 1 to arrest wanted criminals.

"The aim of the campaign is to arrest wanted criminals in the state", said Kumar.

Ashok Kumar said, "Uttarakhand Police is committed to making the state crime and criminal free. This campaign is being run to curb criminals. The cooperation of STF will also be taken in the arrest of the accused. Those who do good work in the campaign will be rewarded and action will also be taken against those who are lax in their work".

The DGP said that all districts had been given special instructions to take maximum action in the campaign.

In August, the Uttarakhand Police started "Operation Mukti", with the aim to effectively prevent children from begging and create awareness against it.



The operation will be run till September 30.

The theme of the campaign is "Don't beg, give education" and "Support to educate a child". Uttarakhand Police launched "Operation Mukti" in 2017 for the first time.

According to Uttarakhand Police, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar took the initiative to motivate the economically weak, destitute children to move on the path of education by removing them from the path of begging. This mission was named "Operation Mukti". Since then this campaign is being run continuously. Under the campaign, a total of 1,430 children have been enrolled in schools/daycare homes by removing them from begging.

During the "Operation Mukti" campaign, the offences of sections 3 and 3A of the Child and Juvenile Labor (Prohibition and Regulation) Act 2016 (Amendment), any kind of gang coming to light or any crime is found to be committed immediately related Acts and Sections, said police.

Further, if the actual charge or the role of the person controlling the child is found in getting the child begging, then according to section 76 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015. action will be taken as per the rules. (ANI)

