U'khand: Priests at temple cover donation boxes with clothes over 'salary issue'

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], June 7 (ANI): Due to alleged salary issues, the priests at the famous Yamunotri Temple in Uttarkashi have covered donation boxes with clothes to avail benefit from the money donated.

In a video obtained by ANI, the donation boxes at the temple can be seen covered with a cloth.

"If we would have been receiving the salary or a percentage out of it (donation), then we will keep it open. We don't even receive one per cent out of this, that's why we have put a cloth on donation boxes," a priest said.

When asked about the same, Anurag Arya, SDM Barkot, told ANI, "We have deployed adequate security personnel including police officials and home guards here. Today, I have received a few photographs and video in which it can be seen that these people have kept clothes on donation boxes. I am registering an FIR against them and immediate action will be taken." (ANI)

