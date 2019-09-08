U'khand rains: NDRF, SDRF along with police extend support to pilgrims stranded in Govind Ghat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Jawans of NDRF, SDRF and local police are leaving no stone unturned to help the stranded pilgrims, after the pilgrimage to Badrinath was stopped due to a landslide in Govind Ghat area, informed state information department.

The authorities informed that the landslide had blocked major routes in Joshimath, Peepal Koti and Govind Ghat due to which the pilgrimage to Badrinath has been stopped for a day or two.

Heavy rainfall that has wreaked havoc in the region has caused landslides in many parts of Uttarakhand due to which vehicular and pedestrian movements have been disrupted severely and at this time of crisis, jawans of Uttarakhand are extending their helping hand.

Earlier yesterday, a major landslide had occurred due to incessant rainfall and cloudburst in Govind Ghat area. (ANI)

