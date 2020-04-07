U'khand reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 6 (ANI): With five new cases of COVID-19, the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand has reached 31, said the state's Health Department on Monday.

"Of the 1,141 samples sent for testing, till now 31 positive cases of coronavirus have been found and five people have been discharged," said the Health Department.

A total of 176 people are currently under hospital isolation and 18,497 people have been put under the home quarantine.

The Uttarakhand Police are using drones to identify people violating the rules of lockdown.

"In order to maintain social distancing between people during the lockdown and keep an eye on the movement of people at sensitive places, the State Police are constantly keeping a vigilant eye on all sensitive places through drones in the city area," said the police officials.

According to the latest update on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 111 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease.

There are 4,281 total confirmed cases in the country while 313 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

