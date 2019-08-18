SDRF team helping out a woman pilgrim to cross the muddy track on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Photo/ANI
U'khand SDRF extends all support to Mansarovar pilgrims

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 16:05 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): As pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar is underway, the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) is leaving no stone unturned to help the pilgrims along the tedious trek.
Every year India's Ministry of External Affairs organises the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage from June to September for Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist pilgrims.
The pilgrims take one of the two routes -- one is Lipulekh Pass through Uttarakhand and the other one is Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.
The route through Nathu La Pass is motorable and suitable for senior citizens unable to undertake arduous trekking. From Gangtok the route passes through scenic places like Hangu Lake, and through the vast landscape of the Tibetan plateau. (ANI)

