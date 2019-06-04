U'khand: SDRF provides tea, hot water to Kedarnath pilgrims

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], June 4 (ANI): As the portals of Kedarnath pilgrimage are open for pilgrims, a team of state disaster response force (SDRF) is providing tea and hot water to hundreds of devotees paving their way to the sacred temple.

The pilgrims are appreciating the efforts of SDRF since they all need to keep themselves warm while moving towards the temple.

The temple is situated at an altitude of 3,583 m and mostly remain chilly with a maximum temperature of 11 degrees and a lowest of three degrees.

SDRF jawans are conducting several rescue operations in Srikedar valley. Even at night, the teams try to ensure that no passenger gets trapped in the travel route.

So far SDRF has secured lives of 4,505 injured people and conducted 810 rescue operations. The team has also recovered 710 bodies from different places in Kedarnath. (ANI)

