U'khand: Sec 144 imposed within 300 metres of Vidhan Sabha building

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 21 (ANI): In view of the Uttarakhand Assembly Session on Monday, Section 144 has been imposed within 300 meters radius of the Legislative Assembly building.

Dehradun District Magistrate Dr Ashish Shrivastava issued orders in this regard on Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Speaker of the Assembly had informed that all the members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will only be allowed to enter with a negative COVID-19 report.



Speaker Premchand Aggarwal had said, "All the MLAs will only be allowed to enter after submitting their COVID-19 negative reports to the concerned authorities. If anyone fails to do so, he or she will be tested at a nearby spot and only to enter if they test negative."

He advised all MLAs to follow COVID-19 protocols and carry a negative COVID-19 test report with them to enter the House.

On September 23, the Uttarakhand Assembly held a one-day monsoon session with no question hour. (ANI)

