U'khand: Teachers stage protest demanding implementation of 7 th Pay Commission

Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Teachers of GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology (GBPUAT) were seen protesting on Monday demanding the state government to fulfil their various demands including the implementation of Seventh Pay Commission.

The teachers have been on strike from July this year and are refusing to stop their strike unless their demands are fulfilled.

Speaking to ANI, a member of GBPUAT Teachers Union, VK Singh said, "Our main demands are that the government implement Seventh Pay Commission here and also regularise the ad-hoc employees. The Chief Minister should meet us and hear us so that he can understand our grievances."

"In the whole Uttarakhand, you are giving the Seventh Pay Commission but not here. They want everything from us but are not willing to do anything for us," Singh added.

Another professor Oma Singh said, "One of our fellow colleagues had lost his life but till now no relief has been provided to the family till now. We are also demanding the government to provide assistance to the kin of the deceased."

Upon being asked about the pending syllabus of students, Singh said, "We are also concerned about our students' future. In the last semester, we even came on Sundays to complete the course."

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Tej Pratap said that the demand for the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission has been agreed by the government.

"I hope that we get good news in the coming days. The government has considered their demand for 7th CPC but the other issue (regularising ad-hoc employees) needs long discussion. A decision has been taken by the government, only an official order is awaited," said Tej Pratap.

Last week, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had appealed the teachers to stop their strike and discuss their grievances with the government.

"I would like to request the teachers to stop their protest in the interests of students and they should discuss their demands with the government. We do not encourage protests and if they think that their demands will be met by applying pressure then they are mistaken," said Rawat. (ANI)

