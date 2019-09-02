GBPUAT Teachers Union protesting in the college campus on Monday in Pantnagar. Photo/ANI
GBPUAT Teachers Union protesting in the college campus on Monday in Pantnagar. Photo/ANI

U'khand: Teachers stage protest demanding implementation of 7 th Pay Commission

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:20 IST

Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Teachers of GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology (GBPUAT) were seen protesting on Monday demanding the state government to fulfil their various demands including the implementation of Seventh Pay Commission.
The teachers have been on strike from July this year and are refusing to stop their strike unless their demands are fulfilled.
Speaking to ANI, a member of GBPUAT Teachers Union, VK Singh said, "Our main demands are that the government implement Seventh Pay Commission here and also regularise the ad-hoc employees. The Chief Minister should meet us and hear us so that he can understand our grievances."
"In the whole Uttarakhand, you are giving the Seventh Pay Commission but not here. They want everything from us but are not willing to do anything for us," Singh added.
Another professor Oma Singh said, "One of our fellow colleagues had lost his life but till now no relief has been provided to the family till now. We are also demanding the government to provide assistance to the kin of the deceased."
Upon being asked about the pending syllabus of students, Singh said, "We are also concerned about our students' future. In the last semester, we even came on Sundays to complete the course."
Vice-Chancellor of the University, Tej Pratap said that the demand for the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission has been agreed by the government.
"I hope that we get good news in the coming days. The government has considered their demand for 7th CPC but the other issue (regularising ad-hoc employees) needs long discussion. A decision has been taken by the government, only an official order is awaited," said Tej Pratap.
Last week, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had appealed the teachers to stop their strike and discuss their grievances with the government.
"I would like to request the teachers to stop their protest in the interests of students and they should discuss their demands with the government. We do not encourage protests and if they think that their demands will be met by applying pressure then they are mistaken," said Rawat. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:54 IST

Crumbling Bowbazar buildings: Mamata to meet Metro officials...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will conduct a meeting tomorrow with Metro rail officials to take stock of the situation in the city's Bowbazar area where as many as 18 buildings developed major cracks due to ongoing East-West metro railway proje

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:33 IST

Amarinder meets Jal Shakti minister, seeks comprehensive...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and urged the Centre to evolve a comprehensive mechanism to check recurrence of floods in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:32 IST

MP minister writes to Sonia, accuses Digvijaya Singh of trying...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): State Forest Minister Umang Singhar has written to top Congress leadership accusing senior party leader Digvijaya Singh of trying to destabilise Chief Minister Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:30 IST

Uttarakhand CM, Guv inaugurate hospital near Kedarnath temple's base camp

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple and inaugurated a hospital near its base camp.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:20 IST

Ajit Doval, Rajiv Gauba meet President at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:17 IST

Editors Guild condemns FIR against journalist for exposing...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Monday condemned Uttar Pradesh government's action of filing an FIR under serious sections of criminal law against journalist Pawan Jaiswal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:12 IST

Ex-Haryana CM Hooda to meet loyalists' group tomorrow

New Delhi [India] Sept 2 (ANI): With Assembly election around the corner in Haryana, former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda will be holding a meeting with a newly-formed committee here on Tuesday. The 33-member committee consists of 13 MLAs who are considered to be loyal to him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:09 IST

Assam NRC: Cong MLA says ready to work with BJP, RSS for...

Barpeta (Assam) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Congress Sarukhetri MLA Zakir Hussain Sikdar on Monday expressed deep concerns over the genuine people whose names have been dropped from the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said that he has no problem in working with the BJP and Rash

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:02 IST

Special court extends Chidambaram's CBI custody till Tuesday

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A special trial court here on Monday extended senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's CBI custody by a day till Tuesday in the INX Media corruption case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:55 IST

BJP MP Arjun Singh injured after falling on ground during protest: Police

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): West Bengal Additional Director General of Police Gyanwant Singh on Monday claimed that the violence in Barrackpore on Sunday (Sept 1) was not spontaneous and had been planned.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:51 IST

Odisha govt announces rehabilitation, resettlement package for...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Odisha government on Monday announced special rehabilitation and resettlement package for affected people due to eviction drive around Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:48 IST

No day-time restrictions in 92 police stations across Kashmir: Govt

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Day-time restrictions have been lifted from 92 police stations in Kashmir, said a key government functionary here on Monday.

Read More
iocl