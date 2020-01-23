U'khand's DMMC gets Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Disaster Mitigation and Management Centre (DMMC), Uttarakhand, (in the institution category) and Kumar Munnan Singh (individual category) have been selected for the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar for their commendable work in Disaster Management for Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2020, Home Ministry said on Thursday.

In a release, the Ministry said that a winner institution receives a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and the money is to be used disaster management-related activities only.

In the case of the winner being an individual, the person gets a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

In 2019, the 8th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) located at Ghaziabad had been selected for the award for its commendable work in disaster management.

The award was instituted to recognise the excellent work done by individuals and institutions in India in the field of disaster management. It is announced every year on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. (ANI)

