Ukraine crisis: Medical student from Indore crosses to Romania, waiting to be evacuated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): 25-year-old Shubham Jirati, studying medicine in Ukraine has crossed to Romania with the help of the Indian Embassy on Saturday in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Speaking about Shubham's escape, his father Chaturbhuj Jirati said, "Shubham is a medical student in Ternopil National Medical University. After the Ukraine-Russia crisis, his university gave him permission to leave the country. Yesterday he reached Romania with the help of the embassy where hundreds of other students have also gathered."

"The Embassy, giving priority to girls, decided to evacuate them in the first flight. The boys will come after that. Although after reaching Romania, there is no longer any danger," added Chaturbhuj Jirati, a police officer in Indore.





According to Chaturbhuj Jirati, the Ukrainian colleges did not allow the students to leave when the military operation was declared. "As a result, the students got stuck amid the crisis. Only after the military operation began, did the college allow all the students to go. Shubham is in his final year, therefore coming back to India without the university's nod would impact his studies", added Chaturbhuj, who is waiting for his son along with his wife Rekha. He said that he is constantly in touch with Shubham.

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.

So far, a total of 469 Indian nationals have been evacuated from war-hit Ukraine, out of which 250 landed in Delhi on Sunday morning and 219 landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

This comes as the Russian military continues to advance in the capital city of Ukraine, according to media reports. Explosions in parts of Kyiv were heard on Friday as Russian forces approached the city, media reports said on Saturday. (ANI)

