Ukraine-Russia crisis: Students thank Govt of India for timely evacuation after second flight from Romania's Bucharest lands in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The second evacuation flight from the Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning.

Students shared their experiences and thanked the Indian Government for timely evacuation from war-hit Ukraine.

Talking to ANI, a student said, "The situation is tense. It is bad. A lot of students are stuck there. We have come from the second flight, 250 students. We have reached safely. A lot of students of our university and other universities are present there. There are no supplies as there is an emergency."

"There is firing and bomb blasts happening everywhere. Indian Government gave us a very fast solution. Within 24 hours we were evacuated. Evacuation planning and the process is happening at a swift pace," he added.



"I am feeling good after coming back to India. I was stuck in Chernivtsi. There are almost 500 students are stuck but most of them are evacuated to Romania. Our embassy and Indian airways gave us a lot of food to eat. We were not charged anything. I am proud to be an Indian. We had Indian flags on the buses. We were not stopped anywhere. Our buses reached Romania very fast. My parents were very concerned," said another student.

"Indian embassies are helping us a lot. Students of our universities are still on the Romanian border. They can't cross the border right now because of traffic. Also, Ukrainians are migrating to Romania so they are crossing the border. They are closing the border, says Ayna Mansuri," a medical student.





"In the city from where we came, the situation is not so bad as it is in other cities like Kyiv. Many students are still stuck there. I hope they are evacuated soon, I was about to finish my studies. It was my last year but due to the situation, I could not finish my studies. Hopefully, we will go back," said Digvijay.

"It is very difficult. Only three months were left from getting our degrees. We have to come back due to the war situation. We are very thankful that because the Indian embassy we are back here," said Mansi, a student.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and MoS MEA V Muraleedharan welcome the Indian nationals safely evacuated from Ukraine via Bucharest (Romania).

The first flight from Romania carrying 219 Indian students reached Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and conveyed India's deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine.

He sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens.

As the situation in Ukraine continues to be tense, more and more people are migrating to Poland. About 100,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine over the last several days, a media report said citing the country's Deputy Minister of Interior and Administration Pawel Szefernaker said on Saturday. (ANI)

