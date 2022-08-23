UKSSSC paper leak case: Government helicopter sent to accused Hakam Singh Rawat's village in 2018

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 23 (ANI): Hakam Singh Rawat, the mastermind arrested in connection with the question paper leak of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) examination in 2021, has also been accused of using government resources for personal use.

Rawat was arrested earlier this month for allegedly taking money from candidates for providing solved question papers in the graduate-level examination held on December 4 and 5 last year.

It is alleged that Rawat, the Uttarkashi panchayat member had asked for a government helicopter to transport his ailing mother for her treatment. It has also been alleged that his mother was treated at government expense from the Disaster Management Relief Fund.

This has been confirmed by a 'letter' going viral on the Internet. On August 10, 2018, during the tenure of former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, a helicopter was made available for the treatment of his mother at the behest of Hakam Singh.

It has been reported that when the health of Hakam's mother deteriorated during the Trivendra Singh government in 2018, the DM of Uttarkashi wrote a letter to the Additional Secretary of Disaster Management for a helicopter and SDM Purola also sent a team of the health department to village Liwari.

It is worth mentioning that Liwari is 25 km away from the nearest road. After getting the helicopter, Hakam Singh took to Facebook to express his gratitude to the administrative officers including CM Rawat.

Notably, on August 13, Special Task Force (STF) detained Singh, a Panchayat member in connection with the issue.



"Suspected District Panchayat member Hakam Singh has been detained by STF in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission exam paper leak case. He has been detained by the STF from Arakot on the Himachal border for questioning," SSP, Uttarakhand STF Ajay Singh has said.

After the disclosure of irregularities in the recruitment of various examinations of the Subordinate Commission, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had ordered strict action, after which the Special Task Force has so far arrested 18 accused.

Earlier this month, Senior Superintendent of Police of STF, Uttarakhand, Ajay Singh said that Gaurav Chauhan, Additional Private Secretary working in Public Works and Forest Department of state Secretariat was arrested in connection with the USSSC paper leak case.

Singh further informed that the deal was struck by the accused with two candidates for Rs 15 lakh each, out of which Rs 24 lakh were obtained by the accused through the candidates after the results of the examination.

A Special Task Force (STF) had been constituted to investigate alleged irregularities, according to sources. The Dehradun Police had registered a case against unidentified persons in the case of alleged rigging in the graduationlevel recruitment examination.



After the registration of the case, the Police Headquarters (PHQ) handed over the investigation of the matter to the STF.

The probe was ordered by the state director general of police Ashok Kumar under the direction of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The UKSSSC conducted a written exam on December 4 and 5 last year (2021). This was the biggest examination of the commission for 854 posts, in which 13 categories of posts of different departments were to be filled. (ANI)

