UKSSSC paper leak case: Illegally constructed property of main accused bulldozed

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], October 5 (ANI): The resort of expelled BJP leader and the main accused of UKSSSC graduate level paper leak case Hakam Singh Rawat was bulldozed on Tuesday as it was illegally constructed. The resort was located in Sankri Mori, Uttarkashi.

The police forces of various police stations were deployed on the spot by the administration.

It was found that the resort of Hakam Singh was illegally constructed on land which belongs to the revenue department. After the orders of High Court, the SDM court again gave instructions for the measurement of Hakam Singh Rawat's resort situated in the Sankri Mori.

A team of eight members was constituted for the measurement. Following which the





property was demolished.

The expelled BJP member and District Panchayat member Hakam Singh was detained by STF in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission exam paper leak case. He was detained by the STF from Arakot on the Himachal border after the disclosure of irregularities in the recruitment of various examinations of the Subordinate Commission.

The state assembly of Uttarakhand constituted a Special Task Force (STF) after the leak was reported. Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "I'd like to thank Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker for immediately constituting a committee to investigate the irregularities in the UKSSSC paper leak case. We assure the youth of justice. No one will be spared. Those who have laboured hard won't be let down. As far as the Assembly is concerned, the Speaker has constituted the committee. We had urged her to constitute a committee and all the complaints of irregularities in the recruitment should be investigated, and cancel the irregular recruitments."

It is worth mentioning that earlier in the case, Senior Superintendent of Police of STF, Uttarakhand, Ajay Singh said that Gaurav Chauhan, Additional Private Secretary working in Public Works and Forest Department of state Secretariat was also arrested in connection with the UKSSSC paper leak case.

While talking to ANI, District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela, has confirmed demolition of the illegal construction of the resort situated in Sankri Mori, Uttarkashi which was owned by Hakam Singh Rawat.

The UKSSSC conducted a written exam on December 4 and 5 last year (2021). This was the biggest examination of the commission for 854 posts, in which 13 categories of posts of different departments were to be filled. (ANI)

