UKSSSC paper leak case: STF complete assessment of illegal properties of accused's associates

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 30 (ANI): In a major development in the investigation of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSC) paper leak case, the Uttarakhand Police Special Task Force (STF) completed the assessment of the illegally acquired property of the main accused Hakim Singh's associates, the police informed on Thursday.

The police said the assessment of the illegally acquired property of two associates -- Chandan Singh Manral and Ankit Ramola -- has been completed.

A detailed report has also been sent to the Dehradun District magistrate (DM), the police said.



The case pertains to a written exam conducted by the UKSSSC in December 2021.

It was one of the major examinations conducted by the commission for 854 posts across 13 departments.

However, there were widespread allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the test. Following these allegations, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami called for a probe and strict action against those guilty.

Following this, the secretary of the commission was removed from the post.

A Special Task Force (STF) was also constituted to investigate the alleged irregularities. (ANI)

