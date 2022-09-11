UKSSSC scam: Uttarakhand govt orders vigilance probe against Commission secy, 5 others

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand government on Saturday ordered a vigilance inquiry against six people including top officials in the alleged irregularities in Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) examination.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), after the consent of the CM Pushkar orders for vigilance inquiry was issued against six people including former secretary of Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Santosh Badoni, former controller of examination Narayan Singh Dangi, three section officers of the commission and the owner of RMS company. Vigilance will register a case against them soon.

After the question was raised on several examinations of the selection commission, the government had sought a report from the STF on the role of the commission officials in this matter, in which it came to light that the contract of the exam conducting company RMS Technosolutions ended in October 2019 itself. Despite this, not only the work was taken from the company but the payment was also made. The STF also clarified the role of the officers responsible for this.

On the basis of this report, after taking approval from the CM, the Vigilance Department has issued orders for vigilance inquiry against six people, including the then Secretary of the Commission, the Controller of Examinations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dhami on Wednesday said that there should not be any delay in the examinations of the aspirants.

The Chief Minister said that a proposal to ensure the recruitment process from the Service Commission will soon be placed before the cabinet.

"There should be no delay in the examinations of our brothers and sisters, as well as their hope of employment should not turn into despair, for this, pending examinations are organized on the basis of the qualifications of the Subordinate Selection Commission. A proposal will soon be placed before the cabinet regarding ensuring the recruitment process from the Service Commission or other institutions," he said.

"At present, the recruitment process was to be started on 12,000 posts, in which 7,000 posts of Group C were to be recruited through the Subordinate Selection Commission," Dhami added.



Mentioning the irregularities in the SSSC recruitment, he said that the case is under investigation and a high-level committee has been constituted.

"The irregularities found in the cases of recruitment made by the Subordinate Services Selection Commission are being investigated, as well as a high-level committee has been formed in connection with the investigation of the appointments made by the Speaker in the Vidhan Sabha has been constituted," he said.

The Chief Minister assured of taking strict action against the culprits in the case, while also announcing a campaign to fill the vacant posts with a "transparent recruitment process" soon.

Dhami said that the Director General of Police has also been directed to conduct an online forest inspector recruitment inquiry. The investigation of the said case was handed over to the STF by the DGP.

The Chief Minister affirmed his government's commitment to not compromise on the policy of Zero Tolerance on Corruption and said "no guilty will be spared".

"Our government will not allow injustice to happen to the honest and hardworking youth of the state," he said.

The Chief Minister assured all the youth and citizens of the state that the state government will take strict action in all these matters as per their hopes and aspirations.

"This is a very serious matter for our state and it is a matter related to employment of all the youth of our state. Wherever complaints of irregularities are being received in the recruitment of the SSSC, we have ordered a strict inquiry. Proceedings are going on on all the matters, the result of which is coming in front of you all," he said.

In stern words, the Chief Minister said that "no matter how tall one's hands are", no one will be spared in the recruitment scams. (ANI)

