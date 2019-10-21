ULFA (I) cadre arrested, arms, ammunition seized

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:56 IST

Expo 2020 Dubai: India to get a permanent pavilion

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): With India set to get a permanent pavilion at Expo 2020, the World Fair in Dubai that kicks off on October 20 next year is set to see an exchange of ideas and technology and culture between the United Arab Emirates, India and over 190 participating countries.