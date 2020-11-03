Ullal has become like Pakistan, says RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 3 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat on Sunday claimed that the Ullal region of Karnataka "has become like Pakistan".

Referring to the Muslim population, he said that Hindus should ensure that they increase their population in order to protect their temples and culture.

"Ullal has become like Pakistan. If you go to Ullala town you can see that Pakistan has formed there like many other places. There are many Pakistan created in India by the rising Muslim population. We must increase our population to protect our temples. Otherwise, who will protect our temples and our culture?" the RSS leader said.

He was speaking at a programme at Keshava Shishumandira at Kinya in the Ullal region of Karnataka. (ANI)