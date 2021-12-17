Ultimately decision on MoS Teni continuing in chair would have to be taken by BJP: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 17 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said that everyone was pained by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni's behaviour but ultimately a decision on his continuing in the chair would have to be taken by the BJP.

While speaking to the media after the first day of the winter session of Jharkhand's Assembly, Soren said, "The minister should be asked what is his morality. Even the Prime Minister should be asked in such a situation who should take the decision. Ministers are saying that the matter is 'sub judice', then they should also clarify if the suspension of the Union minister for such behaviour should also be decided by a court or the government. His behaviour is well-known."

The Chief Minister further said that not only the media but everyone was pained by such behaviour of the minister. "We all are pained by the behaviour of the minister. But ultimately a decision on his continuing in the chair would have to be taken by the BJP," said Soren.

Earlier on Wednesday, MoS Home lost his temper and hurled abuses at a journalist when asked about charges against his son Ashish, who is in jail in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that took place on October 3.

In a video, the minister who was attending an event in his constituency here in north-central Uttar Pradesh is seen losing his cool and can be heard saying that media persons "are thieves" who make "false allegations" which leads to arrests of "innocent people."



A visibly irked minister was also seen attempting to hit the journalist but is prevented by people around him.

Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case on Tuesday termed the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people as "a pre-planned conspiracy".

Local farmers had blamed Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish for the violence that claimed the lives of four farmers and a local journalist among others during a farmers' protest. Allegedly, they were mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the minister in Lakhimpur Kheri. Videos were being circulated on social media, where a Mahindra Thar was seen knocking down protesters from behind.

The minister and his son have denied the charges.

Ashish Mishra and several others have been booked for murder.

The development comes as Opposition leaders clamour for the dismissal of the minister from his post over the violence. (ANI)

