Uma Bharti invokes Bal Thackeray in letter to CM Uddhav, demands strict action in Palghar lynching case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): BJP leader Uma Bharti has, in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, expressed anguish over the Palghar mob lynching incident. While referring to the Chief Minister as the "son of a great father (Bal Thackeray)", she demanded strict action against those responsible for the killings.

The former Union Minister, has in a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, invoked the name of Bal Thackeray saying, "You are the son of a great father and you are a man who is known for honouring the saints".

She demanded that strict action should be taken against police officers, spotted in the video, for allegedly not fulfilling their responsibility. Three people were beaten to death in Palghar on suspicion of being thieves.

"The policemen are also accused of murder. They too should be booked under Section 302 of the IPC. If they wanted, they could have saved the lives of the sadhus by opening fire in the air," she added.

The firebrand BJP leader further asserted that the Chief Minister would be "part of the act" if he fails to bring the culprits, including the policemen, to book.

The BJP leader further stated that the Maharashtra CM may not be personally responsible for the gruesome incident but as the violence took place in his state, Thackeray is duty-bound to bring the accused to justice.

"Bringing the perpetrators to book will be your atonement," she added.

The former Union Minister said she is observing a fast today in remembrance of the victims and added after the lockdown gets over she would visit the place to hold prayers for the slain sadhus.

Palghar police on Sunday arrested 110 people including 9 juveniles, in connection with the lynching of three persons by the villagers, suspecting them as thieves.

Three people, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17 by Gadchinchle villagers, suspecting them as thieves, police said.

The three men were taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said. (ANI)

