'Umeed' scheme provides employment to youth in J-K's Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 5 (ANI): A section of youth in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama is earning their livelihood through the 'Umeed' scheme under Jammu and Kashmir State Rural Livelihood Mission (JKSRLM).
Under the scheme, beneficiaries are provided with automatic milk collection unit. They collect milk and further distribute it in Srinagar.
The Umeed programme under JKSRLM is a Centre sponsored scheme to encourage youths to be self-dependent and self-sufficient.
"The highest milk production in Kashmir takes place in Pulwama. Eight and a half lakh litres of milk is produced here each day. A revenue of Rs 572.32 crore at Rs 28 per litre is collected," said Dr Ahtesham Ahmad, Assistant District Animal Husbandry Officer, Pulwama.
Under this scheme, youth in Pulwama, including boys and girls have established milk societies.
"Every village has AMCC (Automatic Milk Collection Centres), launched through this. It is linked to Jammu and Kashmir Milk Producer's Co-operative Limited (JKMPCL),' said Imtiaz, a beneficiary.
"Milk is collected and then supplied to Srinagar. Quality of the milk distributed through this is good," he added.
The beneficiaries of the Umeed scheme hailed the efforts taken by the district administration as they not only earn for themselves but also provide employment to others in Pulwama district.
"The rate of unemployment is higher here but now with the launch of the scheme, many youth can get an opportunity to earn. We are being benefitted by the help of this scheme. We collect milk in two shifts -- morning and evening," said Nelofar Jan, another beneficiary.
Pulwama is a leading producer of milk in Jammu and Kashmir with the production of 310 thousand tonnes of milk in 2019-20.
Milk cooperatives in the district have been pivotal in enhancing the income of farmers and have attracted the educated youth towards this lucrative practice.
In order to provide marketing and other facilities, the Pulwama district administration has also established AMCCs across the district, so that these youth who collect milk under the scheme can sell it at these centres. The milk is then supplied to other districts of Kashmir Valley. (ANI)
Jul 05, 2020
