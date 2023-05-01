Umeed Women Haat Exhibition of traditional crafts, culinary skills organised in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 1 (ANI): Umeed Women's Haat Exhibition of traditional crafts and culinary skills was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) in Srinagar on Sunday, wherein women from different areas of Kashmir exhibited their skills and sold their products.

Umeed Women's Haat is a platform for rural SHG members.

This exhibition is an initiative by JKRLM giving an opportunity to more than 4.5 lakh Self Help Group (SHG) members to showcase and sell their products directly to consumers as well as buyers.



Speaking to ANI, Additional Mission Director, Riyaz Ahmad Beigh said, "Umeed Women's Haat is a women empowerment initiative by JKRLM to bring the rural women Self Help Group members under one platform enabling them to exhibit their skills and sell their products."

"It is an exhibition that gives a picture of the rich culture and provides SHG members under JKRLM a platform to demonstrate their art and for the buyers, it provides some great shopping choices, he added.

One of SHG members while told ANI that such events will continue to be organized throughout the year providing a market to women artisans, producers and craft designers.

"I am very much thankful to JKRLM for initiating such exhibitions where we can directly make connections with the buyers and it is also an opportunity for tourists">tourists to get to know about the local art of rural Kashmir," the member said.

Moreover, the exhibition saw the participation of the public and tourists">tourists from different countries. (ANI)

