Umesh Pal murder case: Accused Vijay alias Usman killed in police encounter in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): In a major development in the Umesh pal murder case, an accused named Usman was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday.

Vijay Chowdhary alias Usman was killed in the encounter that took place in Kaundhiyara in Prayagraj.



Taking on Twitter about the incident, UP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi said, "Didn't we say that we will destroy them (mafia nexus)!! Usman, the dreaded killer who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal and Sandeep Nishad, was also killed in a police encounter today."

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan also said, "Pujya Maharaj @myogiadityanath ji had said that they (mafia nexus) will be destroyed. The dreaded absconding killer Usman, who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal and Sandeep Nishad, was also killed in an encounter by the police today #up."



Further details are awaited in the case. (ANI)