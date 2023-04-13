Umesh Pal Murder Case: Asad, son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed killed in encounter

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Jhansi, police said on Thursday.

Asad was killed along with Ghulam, both of whom were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj.

Each of them carried a reward of Rupees five lakhs each.

The police said that foreign-made weapons were recovered.

"Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ghulam S/o Maksudan, both wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign made weapons recovered," UP STF said.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were this morning brought to the CJM Court in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)