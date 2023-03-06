Umesh Pal murder case: No criminal will be spared, says UP Deputy CM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Reacting to the encounter of the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said that the police and STF are carrying out the raids and no criminal will be spared.

"You have seen how dreaded these criminals are, that they are even attacking the police. In response, police had to open fire, in which another criminal was killed," Brajesh Pathak told ANI.

Pathak added, "The police and the Special Task Force (STF) is investigating the matter. Raids and arrests are being carried out, and no one will be spared and that's our priority".

Earlier in the day, in a major development in the Umesh pal murder case, an accused named Usman was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday.

Vijay Chowdhary alias Usman was killed in the encounter that took place in Kaundhiyara in Prayagraj.

The Emergency Medical Officer of the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital told ANI that Usman was brought dead in the hospital.

"Patient Usman was brought dead. We performed the examinations following which he was declared dead and the body was sent to the mortuary. He was shot," the officer said.



Taking on Twitter about the incident, UP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi said, "Didn't we say that we will destroy them (mafia nexus)!! Usman, the dreaded killer who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal and Sandeep Nishad, was also killed in a police encounter today."

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan also said, "Pujya Maharaj @myogiadityanath ji had said that they (mafia nexus) will be destroyed. The dreaded absconding killer Usman, who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal and Sandeep Nishad, was also killed in an encounter by the police today #up."

Earlier last month, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his address at the state Assembly, said that the UP government will destroy the mafia nexus in the state [Mafiaon Ko Mitti Me Mila Denge].

Launching a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party for nurturing the mafia in the state CM had said the UP government would destroy the mafia.

CM Yogi also held the previous Samajwadi Party led-government responsible for nurturing and patronizing criminals and mafia in the state.

"The Samajwadi Party not only glorified the mafia during its tenure but also garlanded them," he had said.

The Chief Minister also assured the House that the government would leave no stone unturned to act against mafias. (ANI)

